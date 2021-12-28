This decision will benefit about 18.80 lakh property tax payers of the state which includes residential, commercial, industrial institutions
Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government has decided to give one-time waiver on payment of interest of pending property tax from 2010-11 to 2020-21 till March 31, 2022.
This decision will benefit about 18.80 lakh property tax payers of the state which includes residential, commercial, industrial institutions, he said, while adding that a proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
The minister said that requests had been received from various categories of people who pay property tax stating that due to the prevailing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of them were facing financial crisis.
