Property tax: Haryana announces one-time waiver on payment of interest. Details

Property tax: Haryana announces one-time waiver on payment of interest. Details1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
- This decision will benefit about 18.80 lakh property tax payers of the state which includes residential, commercial, industrial institutions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government has decided to give one-time waiver on payment of interest of pending property tax from 2010-11 to 2020-21 till March 31, 2022.
Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government has decided to give one-time waiver on payment of interest of pending property tax from 2010-11 to 2020-21 till March 31, 2022.
This decision will benefit about 18.80 lakh property tax payers of the state which includes residential, commercial, industrial institutions, he said, while adding that a proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
This decision will benefit about 18.80 lakh property tax payers of the state which includes residential, commercial, industrial institutions, he said, while adding that a proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Vij said that if such property taxpayers pay all their dues by March 31, 2022, then they will be given the benefit, an official release said.
Vij said that if such property taxpayers pay all their dues by March 31, 2022, then they will be given the benefit, an official release said.
Whoever has arrears of property tax till March 31, 2021 and pays all his property tax by March 31, 2022, then all such property taxpayers will get a one-time exemption in interest, he said.
Whoever has arrears of property tax till March 31, 2021 and pays all his property tax by March 31, 2022, then all such property taxpayers will get a one-time exemption in interest, he said.
The minister said that requests had been received from various categories of people who pay property tax stating that due to the prevailing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of them were facing financial crisis.
The minister said that requests had been received from various categories of people who pay property tax stating that due to the prevailing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of them were facing financial crisis.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!