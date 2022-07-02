Prophet Mohammad row: Kolkata Police issues lookout notice for Nupur Sharma

Prophet Mohammad row: Kolkata Police issues lookout notice for Nupur Sharma1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
- The notice was issued after Sharma failed to appear before Kolkata Police for four times over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
A lookout notice has been issued for expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma after she fails to appear before Kolkata Police for four times over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, PTI quoted an officer as saying on 2 July.
The Kolkata Police had registered two FIRs against Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
The expelled BJP leader was earlier summoned by Narkeldanga Police Station on 20 June. Another Amherst PS had called her on 25 June. Sharma skipped both the summons citing risk on her life.
The Supreme Court on 1 July, slammed Sharma for controversial comments and held her responsible for whatever communal incidents are happening across the country.
The apex court even said that her ‘loose tongue’ has “set the entire country on fire" and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."
Sharma's request for the clubbing of FIRs was denied by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, however they did allow Sharma to withdraw the request.
Sharma, while debating in a TV debate, had made a statement about the Prophet Muhammad that led to nationwide outrage and stern responses from various Gulf nations.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken on the Nupur Sharma controversy.
“The atmosphere in the country has been created by the ruling dispensation. It is not the person who has made the comment. It is the Prime Minister. It is the Home Minister. It's the BJP and the RSS. It's an anti-national act, " said Gandhi.
With PTI inputs.
