Last week, Iran, along with Qatar and Kuwait, summoned India's ambassadors and expressed its strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Iran is satisfied with India's stance and the efforts made by the government in dealing with those responsible for making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammed, said visiting Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Iran is satisfied with India's stance and the efforts made by the government in dealing with those responsible for making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammed, said visiting Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
According to the Iranian foreign ministry, Abdollahian, who is on his first visit to India since he assumed office last year, raised the issue of the controversial remarks in his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday.
According to the Iranian foreign ministry, Abdollahian, who is on his first visit to India since he assumed office last year, raised the issue of the controversial remarks in his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry said that Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials' respect for the Prophet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a statement, the ministry said that Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials' respect for the Prophet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials' respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson," said the Iranian ministry.
"Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials' respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson," said the Iranian ministry.
"Amirabdollahian said Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits," it added.
"Amirabdollahian said Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits," it added.
Following this, Amirabdollahian and India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar held two rounds of talks, during which a broad range of issues of mutual interest between the two countries in strategic, political, economic and cultural spheres, were discussed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following this, Amirabdollahian and India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar held two rounds of talks, during which a broad range of issues of mutual interest between the two countries in strategic, political, economic and cultural spheres, were discussed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Iran's summon to Indian envoy
Iran's summon to Indian envoy
Last week, Iran, along with Qatar and Kuwait, summoned India's ambassadors and expressed its strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Muhammed.
Indian ambassador to Iran Dhamu Gaddam was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs by the director-general of South Asia on Sunday evening where a strong protest was registered by the Islamic Republic of Iran over the controversial remarks by the ruling party leader on against the Prophet, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian ambassador to Iran Dhamu Gaddam was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs by the director-general of South Asia on Sunday evening where a strong protest was registered by the Islamic Republic of Iran over the controversial remarks by the ruling party leader on against the Prophet, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian ambassador expressed regret and called any insult to the Prophet of Islam unacceptable, it added.
The Indian ambassador expressed regret and called any insult to the Prophet of Islam unacceptable, it added.
The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products.
The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products.
Suspension of BJP leader
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Suspension of BJP leader
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the same day suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the same day suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.
Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.
Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.