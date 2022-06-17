The team from Pydhonie police station in Mumbai has been lodging in Delhi to physically handover summons to Sharma to appear before police and to look into other aspects of the probe
An official on Friday confirmed that a team from Mumbai has been staying in Delhi for the past five days in connection with the probe against now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for alleged objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad.
The team from Pydhonie police station in Mumbai has been lodging in Delhi to physically handover summons to Nupur Sharma to appear before police and to look into other aspects of the probe.
However, according to Hindustan Times, the suspended BJP spokesperson is untraceable. The police has not been able to trace her for the past few days.
An FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on 28 May in connection with the statements she made during a television news channel debate. She has been summoned to appear before Pydhonie police on 25 June at 11am for recording of statement.
Sharma also faces FIRs filed by the Kolkata Police based on a complaint by Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail. The Kolkata Police have summoned her to record her statement on 20 June.
Another FIR was also filed by the Delhi Police against Sharma over her comment on Prophet Mohammad.
Arab states had called over Indian envoys following Sharma's statements on a TV debate show. Even though she is a BJP spokesperson, the envoys assured the governments of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia that her comments did not represent the opinion of India and that these were comments of ‘fringe elements’.
Sharma has earlier withdrew her statements unconditionally they sparked violent protests all over the country. She claimed that her statements were only in retaliation to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".
Bhim Sena chief arrested for threatening Nupur Sharma
The Delhi Police has arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for threatening and announcing a bounty of ₹One crore on now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Friday.
Tanwar was arrested on Thursday from Gurugram in Haryana, they said.
The police said Tanwar had posted a video in which he announced a bounty of ₹one crore on Sharma for her remarks and was trying to fuel communal disharmony.
Friday prayers go 'peacefully' after week of violent protests in UP
A week after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh over the remarks on Prophet Mohammad by a BJP leader, no untoward incident took place following the Friday prayers, an official said here.
No protests were reported from any part of the state till afternoon (2.25 PM) and Friday prayers passed peacefully, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.
With the help of religious leaders and police administration the prayers were held in a peaceful manner in the state, he said. Speaking before the Friday prayers at Lucknow's Jama Masjid Idgah, Maulana Mohd Mushtaq urged the people to refrain from any kind of protest at the mosques, which he said is the place for offering namaz only.
