Prophet remark row: Jharkhand restores internet, warns against rumour mongering

Prophet remark row: Jharkhand restores internet, warns against rumour mongering2 min read . 08:09 PM IST
The Jharkhand police informed that they are monitoring the situation across the state and has put social media posts under scan
The Jharkhand Police on Sunday informed that they have restored the internet in the violence laden areas. They further informed that they are monitoring the situation across Jharkhand.
The state police has put social media posts under scan.
“We are also taking preventive measures to stop the spread of rumours. Necessary actions will be taken against rumor mongers," said Jharkhand Police.
Following the protests over Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, a curfew had been imposed in violence-hit areas in Ranchi, informed Ranchi District Administration.
The city-wide protest had been continuing since morning of 10 June, and picked up tempo post-Friday prayers. Many shops and establishments in Ranchi were shut on Friday protesting against the remarks.
In a bid to control the irate mob, police had fired in the air and resorted to lathi-charge during which, some of them were injured.
"Few policemen have been injured. We are looking into the situation. We are reinforcing deployment," a senior police official had told PTI. Heavy security deployment had been made to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incidents.
The protestors have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks.
Protests broke out in several other parts of the country on Friday against Sharma's comments. Jama Masjid in Delhi, Howrah district in West Bengal, Srinagar, Shahranpur, Prayagraj, 14 districts in Maharashtra, saw large protests break out.
Indian ambassadors had been called from from several Arab countries like Iran, Quwait and others over Sharma's controversial remarks. Pakistan started a disinformation campaign against India using social media.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a statement wherein they discouraged Sharma's statement and said that Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma has been suspended from the party. The envoys to the Arab countries also assured that the comments made were opinions of ‘fringe elements’ and did not represent the opinion of the nation.
In the latest news, the Prayagraj Developmental Authority (PDA) demolished the allegedly ‘illegally constructed’ property of Javed Ahmad. Ahmad, alias Pump has been arrested on charges of masterminding the violence that took place on Friday.
A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well
