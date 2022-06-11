Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma summoned by Mumbai Police. Details here

Sharma issues apology

Nupur Sharma issued an apology for her statement earlier this week. “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi," BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s statement says.