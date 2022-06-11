Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma summoned by Mumbai Police. Details here

FIR was registered against Nupur Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In connection to the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on 25 June. An FIR was registered against her at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In connection to the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on 25 June. An FIR was registered against her at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week.
Police wanted to record her statement in the case and she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on June 25, the official said.
Police wanted to record her statement in the case and she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on June 25, the official said.
Earlier, police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel. The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel. The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of the country, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat on Friday demanding arrests of the BJP leaders. Fresh violence was also reported on Saturday. The statement was also condemned by countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran.
Meanwhile, several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of the country, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat on Friday demanding arrests of the BJP leaders. Fresh violence was also reported on Saturday. The statement was also condemned by countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran.
Sharma issues apology
Nupur Sharma issued an apology for her statement earlier this week. “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi," BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s statement says.
Sharma issues apology
Nupur Sharma issued an apology for her statement earlier this week. “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi," BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s statement says.
“I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect toward our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect toward our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi Police, meanwhile, has provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats. “Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats for her controversial religious remarks," according to an official statement by the Delhi Police.
Delhi Police, meanwhile, has provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats. “Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats for her controversial religious remarks," according to an official statement by the Delhi Police.
"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.