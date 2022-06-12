Prophet remark row: Section 144 imposed in 2 more districts of Assam. Read here

Prophet remark row: Section 144 imposed in 2 more districts of Assam. Read here1 min read . 09:28 PM IST
On Sunday, district administrations of Bongaigaon and Hailakandi also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in their respective districts.
The state of Assam saw violence break out over the controversial remarks made by now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.
Assam police has banned any kind of gathering, thereby imposing Section 144 of the CrPC when call for protests were made by several groups. The Section 144 of the CrPC was first imposed in Cachar and Karimganj.
On Sunday, district administrations of Bongaigaon and Hailakandi also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in their respective districts.
meanwhile, Jharkhand Police has restored internet services which were suspended after violence broke out in state capital Ranchi, killing two people. Stone pelting took place. State police had to resort to firing in the open air and lathi-charge.
Protests broke out in several other parts of the country on Friday against Sharma's comments. Jama Masjid in Delhi, Howrah district in West Bengal, Srinagar, Shahranpur, Prayagraj, 14 districts in Maharashtra, saw large protests break out.
Indian ambassadors had been called from from several Arab countries like Iran, Quwait and others over Sharma's controversial remarks. Pakistan started a disinformation campaign against India using social media.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a statement wherein they discouraged Sharma's statement and said that Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma has been suspended from the party. The envoys to the Arab countries also assured that the comments made were opinions of ‘fringe elements’ and did not represent the opinion of the nation.
In the latest news, the Prayagraj Developmental Authority (PDA) demolished the allegedly ‘illegally constructed’ property of Javed Ahmad. Ahmad, alias Pump has been arrested on charges of masterminding the violence that took place on Friday.
A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well.
