Prophet remark row: West Bengal suspends internet services in 2 more districts2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 06:49 PM IST
- Internet services has been suspended in West Bengal's Beldanga, Murshidabad
After Howrah district, the West Bengal government has now decided to temporarily suspend the internet services in Beldanga and Murshidabad districts. The services in these regions will remain suspended till 6 am on 14 June. The decision came in a bid to stop rumours and prevent unlawful activities owing to the protest over the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial Prophet Mohammad remarks.