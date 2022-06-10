Prophet remarks row: Curfew imposed in Ranchi following violence. Details here

Prophet remarks row: Curfew imposed in Ranchi following violence. Details here2 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- Some policemen were injured here on Friday while trying to control an irate mob near Hanuman Temple, situated on Ranchi's Main Road
Following the protests over Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, a curfew has been imposed in violence-hit areas in Ranchi, informed Ranchi District Administration. As per police, the city-wide protest has been continuing since morning and picked up tempo post-Friday prayers. Many shops and establishments in Ranchi were shut on Friday protesting against the remarks.
Following the protests over Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, a curfew has been imposed in violence-hit areas in Ranchi, informed Ranchi District Administration. As per police, the city-wide protest has been continuing since morning and picked up tempo post-Friday prayers. Many shops and establishments in Ranchi were shut on Friday protesting against the remarks.
In a bid to control the irate mob, police fired in the air besides resorted to lathi-charge during which, some of them were injured. "Few policemen have been injured. We are looking into the situation. We are reinforcing deployment," a senior police official told PTI. Heavy security deployment has been made to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incidents.
In a bid to control the irate mob, police fired in the air besides resorted to lathi-charge during which, some of them were injured. "Few policemen have been injured. We are looking into the situation. We are reinforcing deployment," a senior police official told PTI. Heavy security deployment has been made to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incidents.
The protestors have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks.
The protestors have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks.
Similar protests were also witnessed in West Bengal when hundreds of them blocked roads in different parts of the Howrah district. The agitators even clashed with the police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on National Highway-6.
Similar protests were also witnessed in West Bengal when hundreds of them blocked roads in different parts of the Howrah district. The agitators even clashed with the police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on National Highway-6.
Police had to baton-charge to disperse the crowd at Dhulagarh and Panchla, where the demonstrators pelted stones in retaliation, causing damage to nearby cars.
Police had to baton-charge to disperse the crowd at Dhulagarh and Panchla, where the demonstrators pelted stones in retaliation, causing damage to nearby cars.
Meanwhile, protests erupted outside Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid. Later, the protesters were dispersed from the spot after the intervention of the police. Police force and CRPF have been deployed in the area now.
Meanwhile, protests erupted outside Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid. Later, the protesters were dispersed from the spot after the intervention of the police. Police force and CRPF have been deployed in the area now.
Protests were also held outside Aziziya Masjid at Mehdipatnam junction, Hyderabad.
Protests were also held outside Aziziya Masjid at Mehdipatnam junction, Hyderabad.
Protests were also observed in some areas of Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara on Friday. Shops and markets in Muslim-dominated Dariyapur and Karanj areas here remained shut as part of the protest.
Protests were also observed in some areas of Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara on Friday. Shops and markets in Muslim-dominated Dariyapur and Karanj areas here remained shut as part of the protest.
In Dariyapur, several Muslim men and teenagers gathered on a main road with placards proclaiming love for Prophet Mohammad and demanding the arrest of Sharma.
In Dariyapur, several Muslim men and teenagers gathered on a main road with placards proclaiming love for Prophet Mohammad and demanding the arrest of Sharma.
Protests were also observed in Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other areas.
Protests were also observed in Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other areas.
The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.
The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)