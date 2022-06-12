Prophet Row: BJP MLA triggers row, posts video of UP cops beating 'rioters'2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- The video was shared by local BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, through his Twitter profile, with a caption -- return gift to rioters.
With over 306 arrests made by the Uttar Pradesh police in past 24 hours over the Prophet comments row-related violence, a new video has surfaced in public domain on 12 June where cops are seen thrashing the alleged rioters.
With over 306 arrests made by the Uttar Pradesh police in past 24 hours over the Prophet comments row-related violence, a new video has surfaced in public domain on 12 June where cops are seen thrashing the alleged rioters.
In the video, two UP police personnel are seen brutally thrashing nine accused rioters with baton. The place appears to be a police station, however, confirmation regarding the same is yet to be ascertained.
In the video, two UP police personnel are seen brutally thrashing nine accused rioters with baton. The place appears to be a police station, however, confirmation regarding the same is yet to be ascertained.
Adding more, the video was shared by local BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, through his Twitter profile, with a caption -- "return gift to rioters".
Adding more, the video was shared by local BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, through his Twitter profile, with a caption -- "return gift to rioters".
BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi's tweet on 11 June:
BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi's tweet on 11 June:
The accused people, being thrashed by the police personnel, are seen begging and trying to block the blows rained in then incessantly.
The accused people, being thrashed by the police personnel, are seen begging and trying to block the blows rained in then incessantly.
ALSO READ: Prophet remarks row: MHA advises police heads of states, UTs to remain ‘alert’
ALSO READ: Prophet remarks row: MHA advises police heads of states, UTs to remain ‘alert’
Following the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh opposition leader and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav slammed the administration, and 'police brutality'.
Following the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh opposition leader and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav slammed the administration, and 'police brutality'.
Akhilesh Yadav's tweet on 11 June:
Akhilesh Yadav's tweet on 11 June:
Earlier on June 10, several incidences of violence were reported from various parts of the country including, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and others. All the protestors were demanding the arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
Earlier on June 10, several incidences of violence were reported from various parts of the country including, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and others. All the protestors were demanding the arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
Currently, Ranchi police have filed nine FIRs against protestors and filed cases against 26 named and 10,000 unnamed for taking out a procession and attacking the police on Friday. Also, curfew has been imposed in several parts of the Jharkhand capital and over 2,500 police personnel have also been deployed to maintain peace and order.
Currently, Ranchi police have filed nine FIRs against protestors and filed cases against 26 named and 10,000 unnamed for taking out a procession and attacking the police on Friday. Also, curfew has been imposed in several parts of the Jharkhand capital and over 2,500 police personnel have also been deployed to maintain peace and order.
Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Home Affairs on 10 June issued an statement to all police heads of states and UTs to be prepared and alert, citing they may become the target.
Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Home Affairs on 10 June issued an statement to all police heads of states and UTs to be prepared and alert, citing they may become the target.
ALSO READ: Prophet remarks row: Curfew imposed in Ranchi following violence. Details here
ALSO READ: Prophet remarks row: Curfew imposed in Ranchi following violence. Details here
Apart from this, the official also said that instructions have been issued to keep a watch on fringe elements posting provocative speeches.
Apart from this, the official also said that instructions have been issued to keep a watch on fringe elements posting provocative speeches.
The order by MHA has been issued after the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and protests were held at Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Firozabad.
The order by MHA has been issued after the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and protests were held at Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Firozabad.
Also, several other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Gujarat also faced massive protests.
Also, several other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Gujarat also faced massive protests.