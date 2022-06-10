Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Massive protests have erupted in several parts of the country during the last few days over controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and now expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Mohammad.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Massive protests have erupted in several parts of the country during the last few days over controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and now expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Mohammad.
On Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Delhi's Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, demanding the arrest of Sharma. Some of the people were also seen carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.
On Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Delhi's Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, demanding the arrest of Sharma. Some of the people were also seen carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.
The protest was carried out peacefully and lasted for 10-15 minutes. However, police officials have said that legal action will be taken since no permission was taken.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The protest was carried out peacefully and lasted for 10-15 minutes. However, police officials have said that legal action will be taken since no permission was taken.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Shahi Imam of the mosque has clarified that the call for protest was not given by them.
The Shahi Imam of the mosque has clarified that the call for protest was not given by them.
“No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," said the Shahi Imam.
“No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," said the Shahi Imam.
Protests in Uttar Pradesh
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Protests in Uttar Pradesh
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters were also seen taking to the streets and shops being shut in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters were also seen taking to the streets and shops being shut in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
In Lucknow, Kanpur and Firozabad, the police have tightened security, in the apprehension of protests. Last week, Kanpur had seen clashes, which left at least 40 people injured.
Locals had protested on Thursday in Howrah against remarks by Sharma. A few protesters also shouted slogans that Nupur should be given the harshest punishment.
Locals had protested on Thursday in Howrah against remarks by Sharma. A few protesters also shouted slogans that Nupur should be given the harshest punishment.
Howrah City Police DCP South Pratiksha tried to quell the protests but the efforts did not yield results. Traffic was affected in Howrah city.
Howrah City Police DCP South Pratiksha tried to quell the protests but the efforts did not yield results. Traffic was affected in Howrah city.
This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at Sharma and Jindal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at Sharma and Jindal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity," she wrote in a tweet.
“I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity," she wrote in a tweet.
Tensions in Jammu, Kashmir
Tensions in Jammu, Kashmir
Tension mounted in the Doda and Kishtwar areas of the Jammu region prompting authorities to impose a curfew there while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown over the controversial remarks by Sharma and Jindal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tension mounted in the Doda and Kishtwar areas of the Jammu region prompting authorities to impose a curfew there while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown over the controversial remarks by Sharma and Jindal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Internet services were snapped in the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir, said officials.
Internet services were snapped in the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir, said officials.
Tensions reportedly spread in the Bhaderwah area on Thursday evening after alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended Sharma.
Tensions reportedly spread in the Bhaderwah area on Thursday evening after alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended Sharma.
Case filed
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Case filed
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.
The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.
The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.
Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Govt's stance
Govt's stance
India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.
India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said: "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said: "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets."