The court further added, “she is the spokesperson of a party, power has gone to her head."The apex court asked what the Delhi Police has done after a complaint registered against Nupur Sharma, “on her complaint a person is arrested, but despite multiple FIRs she has not yet been touched by Delhi Police." While Nupur Sharma's advocate shared that she has threat to her life, Justice Surya Kant asked “she has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}