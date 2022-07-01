Supreme Court slammed Nupur Sharma for her arrogance and said ‘her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered’
Responding to a petition filed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her to Delhi for investigation, Supreme Court slammed her for her arrogance and said that she should apologise to the whole country.
Holding the suspended BJP leader responsible for the massive all-India protests, the Supreme Court said “she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire." The apex court said that "her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered."
The senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Nupur Sharma, told Supreme Court that she apologised for the remarks and withdrew the comments. To this, the apex court said “she should have gone to the TV and apologized to the nation. What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?"
“She (Nupur Sharma) was too late to apologise and withdraw the statement and noted that she withdrew the statement conditionally," Supreme Court said. The apex court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her in many states for alleged remarks on Prophet, to Delhi for investigation. Supreme Court added that Sharma has "threatened the security of the nation."
The Supreme Court refused to grant relief to suspended BJP leader for transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi and Nupur Sharma withdrew her plea from the Supreme Court. When Nupur Sharma's lawyer told Supreme Court that she is joining the investigation and not running away, the court said, “there must be a red carpet for you there."
The court further added, “she is the spokesperson of a party, power has gone to her head."The apex court asked what the Delhi Police has done after a complaint registered against Nupur Sharma, “on her complaint a person is arrested, but despite multiple FIRs she has not yet been touched by Delhi Police." While Nupur Sharma's advocate shared that she has threat to her life, Justice Surya Kant asked “she has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."
The Supreme Court's comments come following the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, that had sparked public outrage across the country. The two assailants responsible for the killing identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.
The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district. Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.
