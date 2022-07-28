Proposal for ‘parking tunnels’ approved by Uttarakhand cabinet for 180 sites

Uttarakhand cabinet headed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday gave approval to 35 key decisions including construction of tunnels for parking near tourism sites and establishment of Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre in Dehradun
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Uttarakhand Cabinet waved green flag to a number of key decisions on Wednesday. The most prominent was the approval of constructing tunnels for parking near tourism sites of the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Uttarakhand Cabinet waved green flag to a number of key decisions on Wednesday. The most prominent was the approval of constructing tunnels for parking near tourism sites of the state.
Considering the high traffic of tourists across the state dotted with pilgrimages and hill stations, the cabinet approved Public Works Department's (PWD) proposal suggesting construction of small tunnels to be used as parking lots in 180 sites. The authorities assured that the tunnels will be dug without affecting the fragile hill landscape.
Considering the high traffic of tourists across the state dotted with pilgrimages and hill stations, the cabinet approved Public Works Department's (PWD) proposal suggesting construction of small tunnels to be used as parking lots in 180 sites. The authorities assured that the tunnels will be dug without affecting the fragile hill landscape.
Chief Secretary SS Sandhu stated, "This would be a first-of-its-kind project. The tunnels, with small entry and exit points, would have the capacity to accommodate about 200 cars. We have appointed three executing agencies- Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Tehri Hydro Power Development Corporation and Uttarakhand Vidyut Jal Nigam Limited- to carry out the tunnel construction work," Before the construction of these tunnels, geological surveys would be conducted to check the feasibility of the project, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief Secretary SS Sandhu stated, "This would be a first-of-its-kind project. The tunnels, with small entry and exit points, would have the capacity to accommodate about 200 cars. We have appointed three executing agencies- Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Tehri Hydro Power Development Corporation and Uttarakhand Vidyut Jal Nigam Limited- to carry out the tunnel construction work," Before the construction of these tunnels, geological surveys would be conducted to check the feasibility of the project, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief Secretary SS Sandhu informed about all the decisions taken by the cabinet headed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Out of the 36 proposals placed in front of the cabinet 35 were given approval and 1 has been put under consideration by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary.
Chief Secretary SS Sandhu informed about all the decisions taken by the cabinet headed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Out of the 36 proposals placed in front of the cabinet 35 were given approval and 1 has been put under consideration by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary.
To mitigate the destruction caused by landslides each year, the cabinet has approved establishment of Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre in Dehradun. The centre will map the most vulnerable locations and accordingly undertake the mitigation measures. A staff of 75 members has been approved by the cabinet for the centre.
To mitigate the destruction caused by landslides each year, the cabinet has approved establishment of Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre in Dehradun. The centre will map the most vulnerable locations and accordingly undertake the mitigation measures. A staff of 75 members has been approved by the cabinet for the centre.
Other key decisions included the rolling out a uniform fare index for placing mobile telecommunication towers across different parts of the state and allocation of 100-acre land free-of-cost to the Centre for the construction of satellite facility of AIIMS Rishikesh in Kiccha (Udham Sing Nagar).
Other key decisions included the rolling out a uniform fare index for placing mobile telecommunication towers across different parts of the state and allocation of 100-acre land free-of-cost to the Centre for the construction of satellite facility of AIIMS Rishikesh in Kiccha (Udham Sing Nagar).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from above decisions the cabinet also laid out other plans regarding MSME sector, rope ways terminal construction, legislation and bureaucracy.
Apart from above decisions the cabinet also laid out other plans regarding MSME sector, rope ways terminal construction, legislation and bureaucracy.