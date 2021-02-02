Proposal for revision of OBC creamy layer income criteria under consideration: Govt1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 07:14 PM IST
MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said the proposal was made after due consultation with the National Commission for the Backward Classes
NEW DELHI : A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the creamy layer amongst other backward classes (OBCs) is under consideration of the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said the proposal was made after due consultation with the National Commission for the Backward Classes.
Noida Metro: New 'fast trains' to skip stations to reduce travel time. Know timings, other details1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set, no casualties1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
Noida Metro: 'Fast trains' to skip 10 stations during peak hours to reduce travel time1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
Over 2 crore farmers benefitted from MSP procurement in 2019-20: Tomar2 min read . 07:53 PM IST
"A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the creamy layer amongst OBCs is under consideration of the government," he said.
Responding to another question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said a committee was constituted to make in-depth analysis of the reasons for non-filling up of reserved vacancies/less employability of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the government sector and suggest remedial measures.
Some of the reasons for non-filling of seats include unavailability of adequately qualified candidates for Group A and Group B posts and technical and scientific posts, need of special attention for people with disabilities and low utilisation of funds for the benefit of persons with disabilities under various poverty alleviation schemes.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.