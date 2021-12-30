NEW DELHI : Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to allow rigid vehicles and trailers to have maximum of three decks in order to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin.

In a draft proposal on amendments to Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, the ministry has also said that a new rule will be inserted regarding Safety Requirements viz., braking, power to weight ratio, lighting, manoeuvrability etc. for Road Trains.

The proposal on three deck rigid vehicles and trailers allows enhancement of the carriage capacity of two-wheeler by 40-50 percent. This Prozac has been included in the draft after examining the issue of static stability tests and dynamic stability of the three deck vehicles, a ministry statement said.

According to the safety requirements for Road Trains, Rule 93 of CMVT provides for the dimension of motor vehicles. It defines Road trains as motor vehicles with limiting dimensions of 25.25 meters (L), 2.6 meters (W) and 4.5 meters (H). The load taking capacity of road trains is limited at 55 Tonnes.

The proposal states that on and from the 1st day of March, 2022, the procedure for type approval and certification of Road Train, shall be in accordance with Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-113.

Ministry has also notified Revision of Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It also issued a new standard AIS for Electric Power Train and battery in respect of two & three wheelers and Quadricycles. This notification covers the aspect of battery safety, which is interlinked with the overall safety of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The Ministry has invited suggestions from concerned stakeholders within a period of thirty days regarding the proposals.

