Good manufacturing norms may be mandatory for all drug firms2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:43 PM IST
With the Indian drugs failing quality checks in other countries, the government recently made GMP mandatory for micro, small and medium enterprises manufacturing drugs.
NEW DELHI : The union health ministry may shortly notify proposed amendments to rules in order to make good manufacturing practice (GMP) mandatory for all pharmaceutical firms after a spate of scandals linking Indian-made drugs to children’s deaths abroad.
