The central government on Wednesday said that a proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the creamy layer amongst the OBCs is "under consideration". Currently, annual family income above ₹8 lakh are considered the ‘creamy layer’ and excluded from reservation benefits given to OBCs.

The income threshold is supposed to be raised every three years. However, the last hike was in 2017, and the previous threshold was ₹6 lakh set in 2013.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik said: "A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the Creamy Layer amongst the OBCs is under consideration of the Government."

Earlier, some reports suggested that the current slab of ₹8 lakh can be revised to ₹12 lakh. However, the Centre has not responded to any such speculation as yet. The government has not even responded to a question of an MP who asked whether the limit could be revised to ₹15 lakh.

Last month, G Karunanidhy, general secretary of the All India OBC Federation, said the Centre should have increased the threshold by September 2020 as the law mandates it must be revised every three years.

He said the government set up a BP Sharma committee on creamy layer that has already submitted its report, which the Centre is not making public. "We are hearing that the Sharma committee has recommended that salary income and agriculture income should be considered while fixing the creamy layer slab. However, we have given a representation to reject that committee report," he adde.

