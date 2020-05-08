Proposed amendments to Electricity Act to strengthen discoms, says ICRA

MUMBAI: The setting up of Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority (ECEA), as proposed by the power ministry in its amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, which can adjudicate upon matters related to specific performance of contracts related to purchase, sale or transmission of electricity, will help uphold the sanctity of power supply contracts, according to credit ratings agency ICRA.

"While the establishment of ECEA is a positive move, there should be clear demarcation of responsibilities between existing regulators and ECEA to avoid jurisdiction issues," Girishkumar Kadam, sector head & vice president - corporate ratings, ICRA, said.

Also, proposals to notify a National Renewable Energy Policy (NREP) for promotion of renewable and hydro power, enabling state commissions to adopt the central government notified renewable purchase obligation (RPO) norms, introduction of per unit penalties for shortfall in meeting RPO target, deemed approved of the tariff discovered through bidding route and incorporation of provisions of the payment security mechanism in the electricity act, once implemented, are likely to revitalize investor confidence, especially in the renewable power sector, he added.

This apart, the other key amendments include simplification of tariff structures by mandating state electricity regulatory commissions (SERC) to determine cost reflective tariffs with reduction in cross subsidies. Moreover, tariffs must be determined without considering the state government subsidy, which is to be directly paid to consumers, according to the proposed amendments.

The power distribution segment remains the weakest link in the power sector, due to weak operating efficiencies, inadequate tariffs and subsidy in relation to cost of supply and a resultant accumulation of regulatory assets. This is reflected in the large dues pending from discoms to generation companies of more than ₹92,000 crore as of February 2020. Things will only worsen, give the lockdown due to covid-19 outbreak, which has hit electricity demand and in turn revenues and cash collections for distribution utilities.

