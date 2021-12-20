The government is expected to table a bill on electoral reforms, including the one to link Voter ID with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis in Lok Sabha on Monday. This has been a demand of the Election Commission ever since 2015.

Bill on electoral reforms

1) The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

2) It also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency".

3) Amendment to section 14 of the RP Act, 1950 will allow to have four "qualifying" dates for eligible people to register as voters.

4) As of now, January 1 of every year is the sole qualifying date. People who turn 18 on or before January 1 can register as voters. Those turning 18 after that have to wait for one whole year to register as voters.

5) Now, "the 1st day of January, 1st day of April, 1st day of July and 1st day of October in a calendar year" will be the qualifying dates in relation to the preparation or revision of electoral rolls.

6)Amendment to section 20 of the RP Act, 1950 and section 60 of the RP Act, 1951 will allow the elections become gender neutral for service voters.

7) In March, former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the poll panel has proposed to link the electoral roll with the "Aadhaar ecosystem" with a "view to curb the menace of multiple enrolments of the same person at different places".

8) In August 2015, a Supreme Court order on Aadhaar had put the brakes on the EC’s project to link UIDAI (Aadhaar) number with voters’ electoral data to check multiple entries in electoral rolls.

9) According to the EC proposal sent in August 2019, the electoral law should be amended to empower electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enroll themselves in the voters’ list.

10) The amendment will also help replace the word "wife" with the word "spouse" making the statutes "gender neutral".

You can link your Aadhaar with your voter ID through Election Commission website

Aadhaar-voter ID linking; How to do

Go to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/.

Login using your mobile number/email ID/Voter ID Number.

Enter password.

Verify your state, district.

Submit your personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name.

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your details will appear on the screen if your details match the government database.

Click on the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option visible on the left side of the screen.

A pop-up page will appear where you will have to fill in your name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address.

Press the ‘Submit’ button.

You will get a message that your application has been registered successfully.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.