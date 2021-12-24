Proposed IBC amendments put spotlight on past deals of bankrupt firms

NEW DELHI: Insolvency resolution professionals and liquidators will soon be able to look deeper into the past of bankrupt firms to see if their pre-bankruptcy transactions were in order and if not, seek tribunal orders to annul them.

New proposals from the ministry of corporate affairs seek to extend the oversight of resolution professionals over a longer period of pre-bankruptcy financial stress by a corporate defaulter.

The proposal is to modify this ‘look-back period’ so that resolution professionals hired by lenders to run bankrupt firms can look into past transactions in a specified period, starting from the date of bankruptcy filing rather than from the date of their admission by tribunals. The idea is that judicial delays in cases getting admitted do not delay a review of past transactions by sinking companies.

At present, a resolution professional can request a tribunal to annul an undervalued transaction of the bankrupt company dating back up to two years in the case of related party transactions and up to one year in case of others.

Experts said the move to tweak the look-back period was logical, to improve bankruptcy resolution outcome. When a corporate debtor starts getting into a problem due to operational reasons or fraud, banks do try to resurrect the loans so that they do not become a non-performing assets (NPAs). Once all those options do not work out, they bring it to resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

To that extent, if somebody has consciously defrauded or done a preferential transaction, then it definitely happens before an account becomes an NPA, explained Tarun Bhatia, managing director and head of South Asia in the forensic investigations and intelligence practice of financial risk advisory firm Kroll.

“Our own experience of looking at avoidance related matters shows that at times even two years is not enough. It is a good development and has been suggested by different stakeholders for a while so that any time lag between admission and application is not used as a cover to do these avoidance transactions," said Bhatia.

The idea is that if a review of past deals start early, then transactions that may harm the interests of all stakeholders could be reversed before it is too late when chances of rescuing the company are high.

The move to improve the outcome of bankruptcy resolution comes after a Parliamentary panel in August suggested that the government should revisit the code to improve its outcomes. The corporate affairs ministry has sought public comments for the proposals released on Thursday.

