MUMBAI: The Centre's move to increase the threshold for filing insolvency applications and a special resolution framework for small businesses will give some breathing room to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) but resolution of stressed assets will take a beating.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that the government has decided to increase the threshold for applications under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to ₹1 crore from ₹1 lakh.

The move, lawyers said, would aid small businesses that have been under pressure because of the covid-19 lockdown and even before.

The government also plans to bring in a special insolvency resolution framework for small businesses, which so far were largely on the same footing as their larger peers.

Aashit Shah, partner at J Sagar Associates, said the proposed amendments to the IBC will provide respite to the MSMEs that have been worst affected because of the pandemic. Shah added that, hopefully, the amendments will not impact applications that were filed prior to the lockdown and are pending admission.

“Although the picture will be clearer after the provisions are notified, I feel the special framework will be more lenient towards MSMEs and perhaps provide time for their bankruptcy cases. So far, these companies only had the benefit of exemption under Section 29A that barred defaulting promoters from bidding," said a lawyer who did not wish to be named. He added that the suspension of fresh cases under IBC for one year will also relieve MSMEs of stress arising out of creditor defaults during the period.

The MSME sector, which employs millions, is one of the biggest casualties of the lockdown that has led to the closure of factories and businesses as the government intensifies steps to contain the covid-19 pandemic. The share of the MSME sector in India’s gross domestic product was 30.3% in FY19, up from 29.7% in FY18, according to data submitted to Parliament on 12 March.

As the outcome of covid-19 remains in a state of flux, the government seems to be taking steps continuously to come up with what it feels could be measures to curb the impact of the lockdown, according to Veena Sivaramakrishnan, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

However, she cautioned that the suspension of proceedings for a year will lead to delay in insolvency resolution. "The insolvency amendments are also on these lines. While the MSME amendments have given some breathing space to the sector, the blanket suspension of defaults on account of covid-19 could lead to unintended consequences."

She added that questions like why should an entity not refer itself to insolvency, what is the parallel regime of resolution, what is the framework for creditors to come up with a viable resolution plan outside IBC, continue to remain unanswered.

Under the IBC, while a creditor can refer a company to the bankruptcy tribunal, a company can refer itself too, seeking resolution of its stress.

Till December 2019, the bankruptcy tribunal had admitted 3,254 companies for resolution under IBC. Of this, resolution plans have been approved for 190, while 246 cases have been closed on appeal or review, and liquidation proceedings have begun in 780 cases.

Karan Mitroo, partner at law firm Luthra & Luthra, said one would need to see the details and the language of the amendment but the proposed suspension of fresh proceedings under IBC had been a step been keenly followed by corporate India and would provide relief to companies facing stress due to covid-19. This is in line with measures taken by several other countries as well, he said.

“Having said that, pro-active measures need to be taken simultaneously to protect the interest of the banks and financial institutions and to provide flexibility to them and the corporates to restructure the debt which has been impacted by covid-19, without negative consequences on the lenders, to ensure that the debt remains sustainable and does not turn bad," said Mitroo.

(Jayshree P Upadhyay and Tanya Thomas in Mumbai contributed to this story.)

Share Via