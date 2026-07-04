The prosecution in the murder case of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal on Friday sought a three-day extension of police custody for the two prime accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, arguing that further custodial interrogation was necessary to decode alleged coded messages recovered from their mobile phones.

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Coded conversations of Siya and Chetan found, prosecutors request three-day extension According to news agency PTI, Goyal and Chaudhary were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class AM Vibhute after their police custody expired. The two are accused of killing Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off Lohagad Fort, a popular tourist destination near Pune, on 18 June.

Seeking an extension of their custody, the prosecution told the court that investigators had recovered digital evidence indicating that both the accused had communicated using symbols, nicknames and coded language that could only be deciphered with their assistance.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What evidence do prosecutors claim is crucial in the Ketan Agarwal murder case? ⌵ Prosecutors claim that coded messages and digital evidence retrieved from the mobile phones of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are crucial for decoding their communications related to the murder plan. 2 Why do investigators believe Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary rehearsed the murder? ⌵ Investigators suspect Goyal and Chaudhary rehearsed the murder as they conducted a panchnama at a location where they allegedly planned Agarwal's death, suggesting premeditation. 3 How did police plan to obtain more information from the accused in the Ketan Agarwal case? ⌵ Police sought an extension of custody for Goyal and Chaudhary to facilitate further interrogation and to decode the coded language found in their recovered chats. 4 Should the court grant the prosecution's request for extended custody of the accused? ⌵ Granting the prosecution's request may allow additional time to decipher critical evidence, which could be pivotal in establishing the sequenced events leading to Agarwal's murder. 5 What was the relationship between Ketan Agarwal and his alleged murderers, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary? ⌵ Ketan Agarwal was engaged to Siya Goyal, who, along with her lover Chetan Chaudhary, is accused of his premeditated murder.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Rajashree Virkud told the court that investigators had also conducted a panchnama at a location where Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed the plan to kill Agarwal.

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Murder accused Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, rehearsed the crime prior to Ketan Agarwal's death on June 18.

"Investigators also carried out a panchnama at the place where Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed how to kill Agarwal," Virkud was quoted as saying.

She further informed the court that the police had recovered an additional mobile phone allegedly belonging to Goyal and had sent it to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination.

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"Data from the phones seized earlier has already been retrieved, and investigators have received the forensic report. The recovered chats contain coded language, including nicknames and emojis, whose meaning can be explained only by the accused," she said.

Police allege that Goyal and Chaudhary conspired to kill Agarwal and executed the plan during a visit to Lohagad Fort in Pune district. Investigators suspect that the accused may have carried out a rehearsal before the incident, an allegation that forms a key part of the prosecution's argument for seeking further custody.

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were scheduled to get married in a grand wedding ceremony at Udaipur in November

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The prosecution argued that while forensic analysis had revealed the existence of coded exchanges between the accused, investigators required additional time to determine the precise meaning and context of the messages, which could prove crucial to establishing the sequence of events leading up to Agarwal's death.

The court was hearing the prosecution's plea for an extension of police custody after the initial remand period expired. Further proceedings in the case were underway at the time of reporting.

Ketan Agarwal died after allegedly being pushed from Lohagad Fort on 18 June, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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