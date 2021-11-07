On being trolled on social media for tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post, Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said he tweeted as ‘citizen and not as celebrity'.

Unhappy with the services of an online food aggregator, Chatterjee on Saturday took to Twitter to draw the attention of PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee saying ‘the issue can be faced by anyone.'

In an open letter to the PM and the state chief minister, the National Award winning actor wrote, "I placed an order on food delivery app...After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food... they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid."

"However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get their food delivered for their guest and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food app for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?" read the letter.

His tweet instantly went viral and garnered mixed reactions.

The 59-year-old superstar, later told news agency PTI, he said, “I wrote to the PM and the CM as I believe such services should be handled responsibly. If the elderly or those ill have to keep waiting for food after ordering items online... if the food doesn't arrive, imagine their plight. Garments can be delivered late among other non-essentials, but the same does not apply for food."

On being trolled, he said that he wanted to raise the issue as a common citizen and not a celebrity. "I am still using Swiggy and other delivery apps. I think they have been of great help to people. But my tweet focuses on a pertinent issue," he added.

Swiggy authorities declined to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

