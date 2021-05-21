Protect senior citizens, kids who lost parents to Covid: Centre tells states

With country witnessing a surge in Covid-related deaths and the impact on families, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter to all states and Union Territories (UTs) directing them on steps for the protection of "vulnerable sections" especially children who lost parents due to pandemic.

The union home ministry asked state governments to take adequate mechanisms for ensuring dedicated support and assistance to vulnerable sections.

The MHA asked states and union territories to take review of existing facilities for vulnerable groups, especially for children who have been orphaned, senior citizens who may require timely assistance and support (medical and security), and members of the scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes who may need guidance to access government support facilities.

The letter informed states/UTs on the advisory by MHA on standard operating procedures for preventing and combating crimes against vulnerable sections of the society.

"Government taking cognizance of the impact Covid-19 pandemic may have, particularly, on vulnerable groups, gave high priority to the matter and requested States/ Union Territories to put in place adequate mechanisms for ensuring dedicated support and assistance in a timely manner to such persons," MHA said.

The letter said that in order to meet the new challenges arising out of the recent wave of Covid-19 affliction, "it is requested to undertake an immediate review of the existing facilities for vulnerable groups inter-alia on the lines of the measures given in the various advisories issued by the MHA, especially for children who have been orphaned."

"Senior citizens who may require timely assistance and support (medical as well as safety and security), and members of scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes who may need guidance to access Government support facilities. The review may include steps taken for sensitization of police personnel, coordination with agencies/ departments concerned as also communities and civil society organizations," MHA added.

The Home Ministry noted that several states/UTs have strengthened their machinery to support the vulnerable groups and various success stories and best practices are now available with States/UTs where emergency services have been provided to the vulnerable groups impacted by Covid-19.

