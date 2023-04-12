'Protect your PIN', Govt tweets image of Delhi Adidas store with camera above POS machine2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:03 PM IST
- From the image, it is understood that the camera can potentially be able to record the PIN of the buyer, thereby putting the customer's wealth at risk of getting stolen.
The Ministry of Home Affairs shared an image of an Adidas store inside DLF mall in Vasant Kunj warning buyers to be careful of their Debit card or Credit card transaction. The picture shows a camera directly placed over a POS machine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×