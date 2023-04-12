The Ministry of Home Affairs shared an image of an Adidas store inside DLF mall in Vasant Kunj warning buyers to be careful of their Debit card or Credit card transaction. The picture shows a camera directly placed over a POS machine.

From the image, it is understood that the camera can potentially be able to record the PIN of the buyer, thereby putting the customer's wealth at risk of getting stolen.

“Protect your PIN to protect #money. Look for nearby cameras before entering your PIN or OTP in ATM or POS machine. @adidas store in DLF Mall Vasant Kunj, New Delhi has a camera right above the billing counter. #SpyCamera #StaySafeOnline #Digital #CyberSafety @RBI @NPCI_NPCI" reads the tweet by CyberDost

The Personal Identification Number or PIN is the key to withdrawing money from a bank account via a Debit card or a credit card.

The camera look like, it has been slyly placed to potentially record PIN of every card transaction posits a threat to the consumer's money in the bank. The tweet by CyberDost also alerted people to protect their One Time Password or OTP against onlookers, or potential thieves.

Further the post also alerted against protecting ones Debit card and details on it while accessing an Automated teller Machine or ATM.

Fraudulent credit and debit card transactions surged for the second straight year in 2021, while ATM-related fraud has declined, a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

The NCRB also said that the number of cheating and forgery cases were up by nearly 16% over the last year.

Cyberattacks on Indian shores is growing faster than the authorities can keep up—ranging from small-scale banking and hiring scams against individuals on social media to massive data thefts at large institutions.

Overall, 52,974 cases of cybercrime were reported in 2021, shows the latest available data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).