Protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Imran Khan detained in Mumbai; Prakash Raj says 'Frands how long will you stop river'

As protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar intensified on 10 October, several Bollywood personalities, including Imran Khan, Prakash Raj, Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Dadlani, voiced their reactions.

While Khan was detained in Mumbai, others criticised the police crackdown and expressed solidarity with demonstrators opposing the electoral roll revision.

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Bollywood reacts to the anti-CEC protests Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday, 10 October, during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in support of the protest movement.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are people protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? ⌵ Protesters are opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleging irregularities in how it was carried out. They have demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and accountability over the process. 2 What is the Special Intensive Revision at the centre of the protests? ⌵ The SIR is an Election Commission exercise to verify electoral rolls. The Commission has described it as a verification exercise, while critics have questioned its implementation and raised concerns about voter-list changes. 3 Was actor Imran Khan detained during the Mumbai protest? ⌵ Yes. Mumbai Police detained Imran Khan during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan on 10 October. He shared a selfie from inside a police van, captioned, “Apparently I'm going for a drive.” 4 How did Bollywood personalities react to the anti-CEC protests? ⌵ Prakash Raj condemned the detentions and called for the SIR process to be scrapped. Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Dadlani voiced support for demonstrators, while several other film personalities criticised the police response or expressed solidarity. 5 Would Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation be enough to end the CJP protests? ⌵ Not according to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das, who said the agitation would continue until the group’s demands were addressed. Those demands include an inquiry into the SIR and changes to the electoral process.

The actor shared a selfie from inside a police van with the caption, “Apparently I'm going for a drive.” The incident became one of the day's most prominent developments involving the film industry.

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According to The Indian Express, hundreds of demonstrators were detained in Mumbai as police sealed off the protest site.

Also Read | Can Gyanesh Kumar be prosecuted? Explaining Section 16 of CEC Act

Several other film personalities criticised the police response. Actor Prakash Raj condemned the detentions and called for the SIR process to be scrapped.

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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap backed the demonstrators on Instagram, writing, “Do Darpok, 40,000 ghulam, Lakhon bahadur,” while directing followers towards coverage of student leader Neha Bora before her detention.

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Actor Richa Chadha shared a satirical make-up tutorial about evading facial recognition cameras.

A screengrab from Richa's latest Instagram Story.

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder wrote on X, “When even the kids start mocking you, it's time to realise that absolutely no one is scared of you anymore (sic).”

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Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also criticised the crackdown in an Instagram video, questioning the scale of the security response and its impact on citizens' right to protest.

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Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane shared posts condemning the detentions, while actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub posted a Hindi translation of a poem by German playwright Bertolt Brecht in solidarity with protesters.

Vikramaditya Motwane's Instagram stories.

Vikramaditya Motwane's Instagram stories.

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Comedian Vir Das shared a screenshot explaining the Streisand Effect, suggesting that attempts to suppress attention can instead amplify it.

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Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had also attended the movement's 2 October demonstration at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where he met organiser Abhijeet Dipke and expressed support. His participation, alongside that of other film personalities, had brought wider attention to the campaign.

Also Read | Delhi Protest LIVE Updates: Wangchuk mulls hunger strike or march

Why were protesters detained? The demonstrations were organised against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with participants demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities.

The Election Commission has maintained that the revision is a verification exercise, while critics have questioned its implementation

In Delhi, police denied permission for the planned 10 October gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing public-order concerns. Authorities imposed extensive security restrictions, detained organisers and demonstrators, restricted access to Metro stations and suspended mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi.

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Train cancellations and transport curbs also disrupted commuters.

Reuters reported that more than 2,000 people were detained in Delhi amid the security operation. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital, while organisers maintained their demand for accountability.

The scale of the response drew criticism from protesters and public figures, intensifying the debate over the handling of demonstrations and citizens' right to assemble.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.