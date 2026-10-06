Protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained at Akashvani Bhawan in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday evening detained by police along with his sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at the Akashvani Bhawan premises, PTI reported.
Rahul Gandhi had joined the sit-in after police stopped opposition MPs from marching to the Election Commission's office over allegations of "vote chori". The poll panel's office is around 300 metres from the All India Radio premises.
Police later cleared the premises and detained several protesting Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Imran Pratapgarhi.
Rahul Gandhi had entered the AIR premises on Parliament Street earlier in the day and participated in the dharna after the opposition MPs' march was stopped by police.