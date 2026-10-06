Protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained at Akashvani Bhawan in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday evening detained by police along with his sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at the Akashvani Bhawan premises, PTI reported.

Rahul Gandhi had joined the sit-in after police stopped opposition MPs from marching to the Election Commission's office over allegations of "vote chori". The poll panel's office is around 300 metres from the All India Radio premises.

Police later cleared the premises and detained several protesting Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Imran Pratapgarhi.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main reasons behind the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? ⌵ The protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar focused on allegations of 'vote chori' and claims that 13 crore votes were deleted, undermining democratic principles. 2 How did Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi participate in the protest at Akashvani Bhawan? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi participated in the protest by joining the sit-in after police stopped opposition MPs from marching towards the Election Commission. 3 Why is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls controversial among the opposition parties? ⌵ The SIR is controversial as it involves significant changes to voter enrollment processes, which opposition parties allege were made without proper statutory approval, leading to fears of disenfranchisement. 4 What demand did the INDIA bloc MPs raise during the march towards the Election Commission headquarters? ⌵ The INDIA bloc MPs demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing concerns over alleged political interference in the electoral process. 5 What recent action did the Supreme Court take regarding modifications to Form 6 used in voter registration? ⌵ The Supreme Court clarified that it had not approved any modifications to Form 6, raising questions about the legitimacy of additional requirements introduced during the Special Intensive Revision.

Rahul Gandhi had entered the AIR premises on Parliament Street earlier in the day and participated in the dharna after the opposition MPs' march was stopped by police.