Protest at India Gate over SC order on stray dogs, animal rights activists detained; PETA India, Maneka Gandhi react too

Protests rippled across Delhi-NCR as the Supreme Court ordered the state government to ensure no stray dog were seen on the street, with organisations and individuals including PETA India condemning the decision.

Delhi Police detailed a group of protesters who gathered in front of the India Gate to protest the Supreme Court decision to send all stary dogs to Delhi-NCR to dedicated shelters set up by civic authorities within 8 weeks.

“They don't want us to talk... I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals,” a caregiver told ANI as she got detained.

PETA condemns SC decision People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday said that the removal and "jailing" of stray dogs is unscientific, adding that building enough dog shelters is not feasible.

“Communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has never worked. Per a population survey conducted in 2022-23, Delhi has around 10 lakh community dogs, with less than half sterilised. Forced removal of some 10 lakh community dogs from Delhi's streets will cause uproar in communities that care deeply for them and chaos and suffering for the dogs on a large scale,” said Dr Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs, PETA India.

“It will also ultimately do nothing to curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent dog bite incidents. This is because it is unfeasible to build enough dog shelters, and displacing dogs causes fights over territory and problems like starvation,” she added.

“Ultimately, dogs make their way back into the same territories, especially when puppies continue to be born. That's why, the government has required that community dogs be sterilised since 2001--a procedure which calms them--and during which time they are also vaccinated against rabies," PETA official said.

Maneka Gandhi reacts Maneka Gandhi on Monday called the Supreme Court decision on stray dogs a “strange judgment given by someone who is in anger.”

“Angry judgments are never sensible,” she said while talking to ANI.

Gandhi flagged that there is no government-run shelter in Delhi, asking where the authorities will put these dogs.

“To make those shelters, you have to spend at least ₹15,000 crore... You'll have to find 3000 places for shelters in places where no one lives. How will you find these many places?... This can't be done in two months... You'll have to employ 1.5 lakh people to just be sanitation workers, which will again cost crores,” she said.

She warned that fights will break out every day in areas when authorities go to pick up the dogs, and they will face resistance from feeders.

“Other political parties will get into it to attack the BJP... When the dogs from here are displaced, dogs from nearby states will come to Delhi, as there will be more food here. Then, within a week, there will be another 3 lakh dogs in Delhi, and these will not be sterilised. Then will you start another sterilisation programme and spend hundreds of crores again?” she asked.