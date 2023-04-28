The Supreme Court of India directed the Delhi Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in regards to the sexual harassment allegations made by female wrestlers.

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday over the matter. They have been demanding that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

After the FIR directive was issued and sought a confirmation from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Delhi Police, wrestler Vinesh Phogat told reporters at Jantar Mantar that the protesters will continue their demonstration unless Singh is sent to jail. "...Our protest will continue until he is sent to jail," said wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Appearing for the wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the court to also issue directions to provide safety to a minor girl, one of the petitioner wrestlers, due to the threat to her. Sibal said he is worried about the safety of the minor girl and other wrestlers.

The top court directed Delhi police to make an adequate assessment of threat perception and provide security to minor girl, who is a gold medalist. The court also asked Delhi Police to file an affidavit mentioning steps taken to provide security to the minor girl. The court listed the matter for May 5.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued has notice to Delhi Police on a wrestlers' plea seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court has noted that there is a serious allegation that is contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India. The court had also clarified that the identity of the petitioners shall be redacted for the purpose of this petition.

The apex court's direction came after Sibal along with another senior advocate Narendra Hooda pleaded for an urgent hearing on the wrestlers' petition.