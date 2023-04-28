‘Protest will continue until..’: Bajrang Punia on FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 05:35 PM IST
The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.
The Supreme Court of India directed the Delhi Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in regards to the sexual harassment allegations made by female wrestlers.
