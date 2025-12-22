Protesters torch local body chief's house in Assam's Diphu after 12 day hunger strike; 4 injured in police firing

Protesters, belonging to several political and social organisations, have been on a hunger strike for the last 12 days, demanding eviction of illegal settlers residing in Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) in Karbi Anglong

Published22 Dec 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Four persons, including a policeman, were injured when security forces opened fire on protesters who set ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Tuliram Ronghang in Assam’s Diphu on Monday, officials said.

Police allegedly forcibly tried to remove the protesters in the Kheroni area of Karbi Anglong, following which a clash ensued, mentioned a report by PTI.

As news of the clash spread, a group of protesters set ablaze the old residence of KAAC's Chief Executive Member (CEM) in Donkamokam, following which the security forces opened fire in which three agitators and a policeman were injured, the officials said.

Protesters on hunger strike for 12 days

The protesters, belonging to several political and social organisations, have been on a hunger strike for the last 12 days, demanding eviction of illegal settlers residing in Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the house, they said, adding, there were no reports of any injuries, as the residence was vacant.

However, the house has been considerably damaged, an official said.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he said.

