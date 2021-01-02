Protesting farmer dies at Delhi-Ghaziabad border, suicide suspected

A 75-year-old farmer , protesting against the government's newly-enacted farm laws at the Delhi-Ghaziabad, was found dead on Saturday. The farmer reportedly hanged himself inside a toilet. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased, identified as Kashmir Singh, hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. He was popularly known as "Bapu" among farmers.

As per reports, Kashmir Singh left a suicide note, in which he has expressed his frustration over the stalemate in talks with the central government over the farm laws. However, the reason behind this is yet to confirmed by the police.

"Till when shall we sit here in the cold? This government isn't listening at all. Hence, I give up my life so that some solution emerges," Singh's note reportedly said.

According to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, the deceased farmer, in his suicide note, wished to be cremated at the protest site.

This is not the first case of suicide at the farmer's protest site. Over 30 farmers have died by suicide for different reasons so far.

While some farmers succumbed to extreme weather conditions, some died by suicide.

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of being 'heartless'

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of a 57-year-old farmer due to heart attack while protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at the Ghazipur border as "disturbing", and accused the ruling BJP of being "heartless".

In a Hindi tweet, he said, "On the first day of the new year itself, the news of the martyrdom of a farmer at the Ghazipur border is disturbing. The farmers are sacrificing their lives in the dense fog and cold, but the ruling party is sitting heartless. The ruthlessness seen in the BJP has never been seen so far."

Tens of thousands of agitating farmers have been protesting at various borders near the national capital against the three "controversial" farm laws even as their protest entered day 38th today.

The farmers fear that the agricultural laws will severely curtail their bargaining power even as corporate giants gain the upper hand.





