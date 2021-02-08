‘Protesting farmers aren’t demanding change, they want status quo’

A: Income support is a major reform the Modi government has brought about. Farmers already have income support of Rs. 6,000 a month through direct benefit transfers (DBT). I think DBT is a very efficient way to solve income distribution problems. I’ll tell you why the protesting farmers will not like that: Any sensible income support argument has to be based on what income you have. The protesting farmers are in the top two percent of all income earners in India. These are rich farmers. Do you think they should be getting income support? Income support will not be accepted by these farmers because they [are too rich to qualify] for the income support. My final point is that the state where most of the protestors are from, Punjab, the farmers find the MSP system very profitable. The Punjab government did a report—I think in June 2020—on the state’s response to covid-19, and some of the most eminent economists in India worked on it, among them Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Ashok Gulati, and they recommended exactly the same laws. The report has a foreword by the chief minister [Amarinder Singh]. I throw the question back at you: Why are the farmers protesting?

