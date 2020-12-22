Protesting farmers block Delhi-Ghaziabad border completely

Protesting farmers have blocked Delhi's Ghazipur border completely, as the farmers' protest against new farm laws has entered day 27.

"Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra, and Delhi Noida Direct (Flyway) (DND)," said Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, Outer Range, Delhi.

"We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. Govt will come to us," said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders are expected to meet today to discuss a plan of action. Efforts are underway by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price as the protest at the border points have been going on for almost four weeks now.

On Monday, the farmers held a relay hunger strike at various protest sites in batches of 11.

In the letter to 40 union leaders, the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, Vivek Aggarwal, on Sunday asked them to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.

Owing to ongoing agitation, the Delhi Traffic Police said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed.

It advised commuters to take alternative routes through the Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.

Police said that as traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and the GTK road, people are suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, the GTK road and National Highway (NH) 44.

Those travelling to Haryana can go through the Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

According to the traffic police, Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic but the Jhatikara border was open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

At the Chilla border, the Delhi to Noida carriageway is open for traffic. The Noida to Delhi carriageway is, however, closed.

The Ghazipur border was also closed for traffic movement.

