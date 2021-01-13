Protesting farmers burn copies of agri laws at Singhu border, Punjab on Lohri

Farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws at various points of Delhi border since 26 November last year burnt copies of the reforms on Wednesday to mark the harvest festival of Lohri.

The farmers also shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government at the Singhu border, which has been the epicentre of the protests.

Copies of the laws were also burnt at several places in Punjab and protests held at Amritsar. "We burnt the copies of the farm laws as a mark of protest against these legislations," said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher in Amritsar.

On Wednesday, the agitation at Delhi’s four key borders - Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla - entered its day 49. The farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the farm laws that were passed by the central government in September 2020. They have also called for a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for the procurement of their crops.

After eight rounds of talks between the protesting farmers' union and the central government remained inconclusive, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders. A four-member committee was also set up to resolve the impasse between the Centre and farmers' unions.

Farmer unions said that they will continue their protest at Delhi’s borders till the laws are repealed and declined to appear before the court-appointed committee.

However, the farmers have rejected the offer of mediation.

The constitution of the committee has also irked the protesters as all members have expressed their opinion in favour of the three farm laws in the recent past.

“It is clear that the court is being misguided by various forces even in its constitution of a committee. These are people who are known for their support to the three Acts and have actively advocated for the same," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the coalition of farm unions which is leading the agitations, said in a statement.





