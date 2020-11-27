Protesting farmers enter Delhi; get invite for talks

For how long the farmers will stay put in Delhi depends on the Centre, said Avik Saha, secretary of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. “We would like to meet government representatives, but only if a formal agenda for the meeting is in place," Saha said. Farmers from Punjab met the agriculture and railways ministers on 13 November to discuss the new laws, but the meeting ended inconclusively. A meeting with farmer unions held in October, too, had ended abruptly. The Centre has extended another invitation for talks on 3 December.