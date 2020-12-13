Protesting farmers open Chilla border for traffic after meeting Rajnath, Tomar

The Chilla border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, which was closed due to the demonstrations by farmers reopened late on Saturday night for traffic movement.

"Our leader met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today, we have been assured that our demands will be fulfilled so we have opened the road," a protesting farmer told ANI.

Meanwhile, traffic movement continued to flow as usual across toll plazas in Agra on Saturday despite the farmers' call to block Agra-Delhi Expressway today to protest against the farm laws.

"There are five major toll plazas here and we have no information of any one of them being blocked by farmers. We are monitoring the plazas as well," Satyajeet Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police (West) Agra told ANI.

On Saturday evening, a delegation of 29 farmers from Haryana met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday to extend their support to the new legislations and threatened to stage a protest if those are repealed.

The delegation, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union's (Mann) Haryana state leader Guni Prakash, submitted a "letter of support" to Tomar on the farm laws passed by Parliament in September and demanded the government to continue with these legislations.

"We will also protest if the government repeals the laws. We have given a memorandum to all districts," Prakash told reporters after the meeting.

He also sought to know why the previous government did not implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission till 2014.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via