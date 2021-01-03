Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day

Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter the capital New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26 if the government doesn’t meet their demands, according to a statement by farmer’s group Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

“We intend to be peaceful and we told the Government of India long ago during our talks that it has only two options – either repeal the three central farm acts or use force on us to evict us," the statement said.

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with an annual parade in New Delhi.

Discussions between the government and protesters are set to continue on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier this week. Protest sites outside New Delhi have turned into semi-permanent camps since the end of November.





