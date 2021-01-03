OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day
Protesting farmers listen to their leaders as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms while blocking a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu. (AFP)
Protesting farmers listen to their leaders as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms while blocking a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu. (AFP)

Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 08:09 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26
  • Discussions between the government and protesters are set to continue on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier this week

Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter the capital New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26 if the government doesn’t meet their demands, according to a statement by farmer’s group Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

“We intend to be peaceful and we told the Government of India long ago during our talks that it has only two options – either repeal the three central farm acts or use force on us to evict us," the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Health workers prepare for the Covid-19 vaccination mock drill and dry run at Rajawadi Municipal Corporation Hospital in Mumbai.

India logs 18,177 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.03 crore

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Covid jabs will be given at booth level: Harsh Vardhan, here's how Co-Win helps

2 min read . 09:27 AM IST
COVID-19 vaccination dry run centre at Tilak Nagar in Hyderabad,

Covid-19 vaccination India update: DCGI to brief media today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
A file photo of Larry King.

Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19: Report

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with an annual parade in New Delhi.

Discussions between the government and protesters are set to continue on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier this week. Protest sites outside New Delhi have turned into semi-permanent camps since the end of November.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout