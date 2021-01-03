Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day

Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 08:09 AM IST
- Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26
- Discussions between the government and protesters are set to continue on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier this week
Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter the capital New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26 if the government doesn’t meet their demands, according to a statement by farmer’s group Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
“We intend to be peaceful and we told the Government of India long ago during our talks that it has only two options – either repeal the three central farm acts or use force on us to evict us," the statement said.
India logs 18,177 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.03 crore1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Covid jabs will be given at booth level: Harsh Vardhan, here's how Co-Win helps2 min read . 09:27 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccination India update: DCGI to brief media today1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19: Report1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with an annual parade in New Delhi.
Discussions between the government and protesters are set to continue on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier this week. Protest sites outside New Delhi have turned into semi-permanent camps since the end of November.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.