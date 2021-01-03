Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day
Protesting farmers listen to their leaders as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms while blocking a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu.

Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26
  • Discussions between the government and protesters are set to continue on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier this week

Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter the capital New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26 if the government doesn’t meet their demands, according to a statement by farmer’s group Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Farmers protesting against recent changes to India’s agriculture laws will enter the capital New Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on January 26 if the government doesn’t meet their demands, according to a statement by farmer’s group Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

“We intend to be peaceful and we told the Government of India long ago during our talks that it has only two options – either repeal the three central farm acts or use force on us to evict us," the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India logs 18,177 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.03 crore

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

Covid jabs will be given at booth level: Harsh Vardhan, here's how Co-Win helps

2 min read . 09:27 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccination India update: DCGI to brief media today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST

Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19: Report

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

“We intend to be peaceful and we told the Government of India long ago during our talks that it has only two options – either repeal the three central farm acts or use force on us to evict us," the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India logs 18,177 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.03 crore

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

Covid jabs will be given at booth level: Harsh Vardhan, here's how Co-Win helps

2 min read . 09:27 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccination India update: DCGI to brief media today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST

Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19: Report

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with an annual parade in New Delhi.

Discussions between the government and protesters are set to continue on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier this week. Protest sites outside New Delhi have turned into semi-permanent camps since the end of November.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.