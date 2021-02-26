OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Protesting farmers stop wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Protesting farmers stop wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 03:00 PM IST PTI

  • The train was stopped at the Dagru railway station after it came out of a privately-owned grain silo in Dagru village, the police said
  • The protesting farmers sat down on the tracks, saying they would not allow the train to go out of the state, they added.

CHANDIGARH : A group of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Friday stopped a wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga district.

The train was stopped at the Dagru railway station after it came out of a privately-owned grain silo in Dagru village, the police said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar

Govts should support businesses, especially MSMEs: EAM Jaishankar

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya: Centre approves UP govt's proposal for international airport, says CM Adityanath

2 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Used electric car batteries are heading to factories, farms

2 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Vaccinating about 60% to 70% of the population should be enough to rein in infections, illness and death, estimates Raina MacIntyre, a professor of biosecurity at the University of New South Wales

This country has given half of population at least one Covid shot

1 min read . 02:38 PM IST

The protesting farmers sat down on the tracks, saying they would not allow the train to go out of the state, they added.

The move was part of the protesting farmers' agitation against big corporates, said Baldev Singh Zeera, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari).

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late last November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout