Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Protesting farmers stop wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga
Photo: ANI

Protesting farmers stop wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga

1 min read . 03:00 PM IST PTI

  • The train was stopped at the Dagru railway station after it came out of a privately-owned grain silo in Dagru village, the police said
  • The protesting farmers sat down on the tracks, saying they would not allow the train to go out of the state, they added.

CHANDIGARH : A group of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Friday stopped a wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga district.

A group of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Friday stopped a wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga district.

The train was stopped at the Dagru railway station after it came out of a privately-owned grain silo in Dagru village, the police said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Paris city hall suggests 3-week lockdown to quell Covid-19 surge

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Saudi crown prince implicated in Khashoggi murder, US finds

3 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister

1 min read . 03:13 PM IST

Petroleum prices will come down as winter ends: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 03:10 PM IST

The train was stopped at the Dagru railway station after it came out of a privately-owned grain silo in Dagru village, the police said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Paris city hall suggests 3-week lockdown to quell Covid-19 surge

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Saudi crown prince implicated in Khashoggi murder, US finds

3 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister

1 min read . 03:13 PM IST

Petroleum prices will come down as winter ends: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The protesting farmers sat down on the tracks, saying they would not allow the train to go out of the state, they added.

The move was part of the protesting farmers' agitation against big corporates, said Baldev Singh Zeera, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari).

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late last November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.