Protesting farmers to hold tractor march on 7 Jan, day before eighth meeting

The farmers' unions protesting against the contentious farm laws announced on Tuesday that they will take out a tractor march at four borders of Delhi, including eastern and western peripheral expressways, and intensify the stir on 7 January.

While the farmers had earlier decided to hold the march on 6 Jan, it was deferred due to a bad weather forecast.

The announcement comes a day after the seventh round of talks between the unions and the government ended in a stalemate and announcement for another meeting on 8 January was made.

Union leaders said thousands of farmers will take out the tractor march from all protest sites to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP).

"This will be a trailer for what lies ahead on 26 January," said Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India.

Yadav also said that the protests will be deepened across the country from Wednesday as their demands for repeal of the three farm laws and legal status for MSP remain unmet.

"From tomorrow, for two weeks, 'Desh Jagran Abhiyan' will be started and protests will be deepened throughout the country," he said.

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal further announced the farmers' plans of tractor parades in the national capital on 26 January.

"On 18 January, Mahila Kisan Diwas will be held. On 23 January, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Azad Hind Kisan Diwas will be celebrated. And on 25 and 26 January, tractor parades will take place," said Pal.

The protesting unions had earlier this week also announced their plans to enter Delhi with tractors and other vehicles on 26 January if the government doesn’t meet their demands.

“We intend to be peaceful and we told the Government of India long ago during our talks that it has only two options – either repeal the three central farm acts or use force on us to evict us," said a statement by farmer’s group Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

They have been protesting at various border points of the national capital since 26 November against the three farm laws passed by BJP-led government at the Centre in September.

