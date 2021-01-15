Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Protesting farmers to meet govt today
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws

Protesting farmers to meet govt today

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST ANI

Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday said that they will take part in the scheduled meeting with the central government on Friday concerning their demands on new farm laws.

Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday said that they will take part in the scheduled meeting with the central government on Friday concerning their demands on new farm laws.

Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday said that they will take part in the scheduled meeting with the central government on Friday concerning their demands on new farm laws.

He said they will decide on their next course of action on the government's response.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Wholesale inflation eases in Dec

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Plea in Delhi high court against WhatsApp’s new privacy policy

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST

Protesting farmers to meet govt today

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST

Bird flu: 382 birds from 9 Maharashtra districts reported dead, state tally rises

1 min read . 07:04 AM IST

He said they will decide on their next course of action on the government's response.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Wholesale inflation eases in Dec

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Plea in Delhi high court against WhatsApp’s new privacy policy

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST

Protesting farmers to meet govt today

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST

Bird flu: 382 birds from 9 Maharashtra districts reported dead, state tally rises

1 min read . 07:04 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

"We will go to tomorrow's meeting with the government. One committee member has already resigned which is a good thing," Pal said talking to ANI.

Eight rounds of talks have been held between the protesting farmers and government over their demand for the repeal of new farm laws.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.