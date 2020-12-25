Protesting farmers will meet again tomorrow to discuss Centre's invite for talks

The farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders said on Friday that a decision to resume dialogue with the central government over the three contentious agri laws may be taken on Saturday.

The unions held a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the government's latest letter inviting them for talks.

An official in the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare also said the government was expecting the next round of meeting to take place in the next two-three days.

One of the protesting union leaders, who did not wish to be named, said their demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price will, however, remain the same.

"We have another meeting tomorrow to take a decision on the Centre's letter. In this meeting, we may decide to resume talks with the government as it appears through its previous letters that it has not been able to understand our issues so far," the leader said.

He said the government's letters have no proposals, the reason why farmer unions may decide to hold fresh talks and make it understand their demands.

"MSP cannot be separated from our demand for repealing these three laws. In these laws, there is mention about private mandis. Who will ensure that our crop is sold at fixed MSP if it is not there?" another leader asked.

The leader was reacting to Union Agriculture ministry's fresh invite that made it clear that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new demand related to minimum support price (MSP), saying it was out of the purview of the new farm laws.

The ministry also reiterated it is ready to find a "logical solution" to the issues raised by protesting farmer unions.

On Wednesday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last 28 days, had asked the government to not repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but to come up with a "concrete offer" in writing for the resumption of talks.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Friday demanded that the Centre arrange trains so that farmers from different parts of the country reach the ongoing protests at Delhi's border points, adding that they are ready to pay the cost of tickets for all peasants.

