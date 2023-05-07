Protesting wrestlers expect khap panchayat to be a ‘huge success’ | 10 points

"Today is the 14th day of our sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. The fact is you guys (supporters) are here and we are here too. We would like to thank all who are sitting with us here and supporting us. We would like to thank the entire country for standing with us in this fight for justice. We hope we will achieve success in this fight so that truth prevails," said Phogat on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}