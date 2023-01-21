Protesting wrestlers have 'personal, hidden agenda' to malign WFI, claims federation2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:51 PM IST
According to the federation, protesters have acted more in personal interest or under undue pressure to malign and defame present sitting management
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has denied all allegation, including the sexual harassment charge levelled against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a written response to the Ministry of sports. The federation released a statement claiming that "there is no room for arbitrary decision-making and mismanagement" within the sporting organisation.
