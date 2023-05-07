Home/ News / India/  Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Watch
Back

The wrestlers, along with hundreds of supporters, on Sunday carried out a candle light march in the evening. Slogans of 'inqalab jindabad' reverberated as the wrestlers walked holding each other's hands. Patriotic songs such as 'Mera Rang de basanti chola' were played just before the march started.

Anticipating a large gathering in support of the wrestlers, the security arrangements were beefed up in advance with more than 500 personnel, including many women, from agencies such as Rapid Action Force (RAF), the Delhi Police and the CRPF deployed at the protest site.

The 31-member committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers on Sunday said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21, it will take a "significant decision", even as Vinesh Phogat insisted that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisan Morcha's (non-political) Baldev Singh Sirsa joined the wrestlers on the dias and addressed the media.

"Many leaders from Khap panchayat and SKM attended the meeting today. We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day. They will stay here during the day and return by the evening," Tikait said before a huge gathering.

"The wrestlers' committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy," he added.

"If any emergency arises, if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation stands behind them."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout