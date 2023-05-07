The wrestlers, along with hundreds of supporters, on Sunday carried out a candle light march in the evening. Slogans of 'inqalab jindabad' reverberated as the wrestlers walked holding each other's hands. Patriotic songs such as 'Mera Rang de basanti chola' were played just before the march started.

Anticipating a large gathering in support of the wrestlers, the security arrangements were beefed up in advance with more than 500 personnel, including many women, from agencies such as Rapid Action Force (RAF), the Delhi Police and the CRPF deployed at the protest site.

The 31-member committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers on Sunday said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21, it will take a "significant decision", even as Vinesh Phogat insisted that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers.

#WATCH | Protesting wrestlers hold a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar in Delhi



The wrestlers are demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/g0rhwBLlvy — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisan Morcha's (non-political) Baldev Singh Sirsa joined the wrestlers on the dias and addressed the media.

"Many leaders from Khap panchayat and SKM attended the meeting today. We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day. They will stay here during the day and return by the evening," Tikait said before a huge gathering.

"The wrestlers' committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy," he added.

"If any emergency arises, if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation stands behind them."