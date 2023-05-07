Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Watch1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:22 PM IST
The wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers over a period of time and have demanded his removal
The wrestlers, along with hundreds of supporters, on Sunday carried out a candle light march in the evening. Slogans of 'inqalab jindabad' reverberated as the wrestlers walked holding each other's hands. Patriotic songs such as 'Mera Rang de basanti chola' were played just before the march started.
