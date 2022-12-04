Protestors dragged out of London's Salt Bae's steak restaurant. Watch1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 08:00 PM IST
Animal Rebellion said eight people entered at about 6 pm and sat at tables that were already reserved.
Animal Rebellion said eight people entered at about 6 pm and sat at tables that were already reserved.
A central London restaurant "Nusr-Et" was targeted by activists, who were later dragged out from there. The Knightsbridge restaurant is a chain of luxury steakhouses owned by Nusret Gokce, a Turkish butcher, chef, food entertainer, and restaurateur of Salt Bae.