Home / News / India /  Protestors dragged out of London's Salt Bae's steak restaurant. Watch

A central London restaurant "Nusr-Et" was targeted by activists, who were later dragged out from there. The Knightsbridge restaurant is a chain of luxury steakhouses owned by Nusret Gokce, a Turkish butcher, chef, food entertainer, and restaurateur of Salt Bae. 

The demonstrators were members of Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice movement.

A UK Mirror report said Animal Rebellion said eight people entered at about 6 pm and sat at tables that were already reserved. After a small protest, they were dragged out of the restaurant. 

Along with the video, they posted a message that reads, "Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at Nusr-Et restaurant in London. The restaurant is famed for its steaks, which are products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation. This is not a sustainable food system."

The protest group said in a press release it is calling for "a plant-based food system and mass rewilding".

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said as quoted by Mirror, "Restaurants like these are symbolic of a broken system.

"Whilst two million people are relying on food banks in the UK right now, influencer chefs are selling gold-plated steaks for more than £1,000.

"Steaks, and other red meats, that we know carry the highest environmental impacts."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout