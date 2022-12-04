A central London restaurant "Nusr-Et" was targeted by activists, who were later dragged out from there. The Knightsbridge restaurant is a chain of luxury steakhouses owned by Nusret Gokce, a Turkish butcher, chef, food entertainer, and restaurateur of Salt Bae.

The demonstrators were members of Animal Rebellion, an animal and climate justice movement.

A UK Mirror report said Animal Rebellion said eight people entered at about 6 pm and sat at tables that were already reserved. After a small protest, they were dragged out of the restaurant.

Along with the video, they posted a message that reads, "Supporters of Animal Rebellion are getting dragged out by security at Nusr-Et restaurant in London. The restaurant is famed for its steaks, which are products of environmental destruction and worker and animal exploitation. This is not a sustainable food system."

The protest group said in a press release it is calling for "a plant-based food system and mass rewilding".

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said as quoted by Mirror, "Restaurants like these are symbolic of a broken system.

"Whilst two million people are relying on food banks in the UK right now, influencer chefs are selling gold-plated steaks for more than £1,000.

"Steaks, and other red meats, that we know carry the highest environmental impacts."