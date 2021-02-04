Protests in India should be seen in context of its democratic ethos, polity: MEA

New Delhi: The US on Thursday said peaceful protests and unfettered access to information including the internet were signs of “a thriving democracy" as it encouraged talks between the Indian government and farmers protesting new agriculture laws and added that Washington welcomed steps to attract greater private sector investment in the farm sector.

In a statement, the US State Department said: “In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment." This has been one of the arguments made by the Indian government that the three laws passed by parliament last year would help increase farm incomes.

The US Statement also said that “peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy," and that it noted that the Indian Supreme Court had stated the same. “We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue," it said.

It further added: “We recognize that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy."

In its response, New Delhi said it had taken note of the US’ comments and added that Washington had “acknowledged steps being taken by India towards agricultural reforms."

“Any protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the (Indian) Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Stating that both India and the US were “vibrant democracies with shared values," Srivastava drew a parallel between the farmers’ protests that had turned violent last week and the incidents of 6 January at the US Capitol when hundreds of rioters had stormed the seat of the legislative arm of the US government in a bid to stop the US Congress from validating US president Joe Biden’s election.

“The incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on 26 January have evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill on 6 January and are being addressed as per our respective local laws," Srivastava said.

Describing the cutting off of the internet at sites where the farmers had gathered on the outskirts of the Indian capital as “temporary" Srivastava said the step was “understandably undertaken to prevent further violence."

The Indian statement on Thursday was seen measured as against the one issued on Wednesday which had slammed comments by singer Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg besides others who tweeted support to farmers.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the Indian statement on Wednesday had said.

The farmers’ protests that began in late November have attracted international attention. New Delhi has maintained that the protests are an “internal matter" pushing back against comments made by the likes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the start of the protests to remarks by others later. The protests have by and large been peaceful but on 26 January, New Delhi witnessed chaotic scenes as a tractor rally by farmers to protest against the market-oriented laws turned violent. Since then there have been reports that the Indian government had stopped internet services at protests sites where farmers have gathered on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The government has so far held almost a dozen rounds of talks with the farmers and has also scheduled a debate in the current ongoing session of parliament. As part of a compromise, the Modi government has offered to suspend the laws for up to 18 months. It had previously offered to amend provisions to allay farmers’ fears. Farmers’ unions have rejected both. On 12 January the Supreme Court had suspended the three laws till further orders and constituted an expert committee to submit a report within two months. However, farm unions have refused to appear before the committee and said they will only negotiate with the Union government.

