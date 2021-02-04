Protests in India should be seen in context of its democratic ethos, polity: MEA

The farmers’ protests that began in late November have attracted international attention. New Delhi has maintained that the protests are an “internal matter" pushing back against comments made by the likes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the start of the protests to remarks by others later. The protests have by and large been peaceful but on 26 January, New Delhi witnessed chaotic scenes as a tractor rally by farmers to protest against the market-oriented laws turned violent. Since then there have been reports that the Indian government had stopped internet services at protests sites where farmers have gathered on the outskirts of New Delhi.